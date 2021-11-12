Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Sells C$719,656.00 in Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 20,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.98, for a total value of C$719,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,878,624.

Brian Robie Hedges also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Russel Metals alerts:

On Tuesday, August 31st, Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,000 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.65, for a total value of C$346,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,708 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.95, for a total value of C$395,660.60.

On Friday, August 13th, Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,500 shares of Russel Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$240,565.00.

TSE RUS opened at C$35.55 on Friday. Russel Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$19.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.57. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.64%.

RUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.86.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.