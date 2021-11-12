Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

RUSMF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Russel Metals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$34.25 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.97.

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

