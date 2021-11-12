Russell Schundler Buys 117,908 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) General Counsel Russell Schundler purchased 117,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $496,392.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. Liquidia Co. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 376.75%. Analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 337.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 299,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 270,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 31.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 263,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 41.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LQDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

