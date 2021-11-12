Russell Schundler Buys 117,908 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) General Counsel Russell Schundler purchased 117,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $496,392.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. Liquidia Co. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $5.28.
Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 376.75%. Analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on LQDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
About Liquidia
Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.
