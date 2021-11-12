RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of RWEOY opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.56. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $47.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 9.33%. Research analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

