S.A. Vale Sells 34,176,574 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MOS opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 149.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 110.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

