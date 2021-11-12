S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.32% from the company’s previous close.

SFOR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S4 Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 875 ($11.43).

S4 Capital stock opened at GBX 677 ($8.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.13. S4 Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 878 ($11.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 784.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 679.33.

In other S4 Capital news, insider Scott Spirit acquired 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,770.66 ($25,830.49). Also, insider Paul Roy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.90), for a total value of £834,000 ($1,089,626.34).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

