Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($36.71) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.02 ($37.67).

SZG stock traded up €1.32 ($1.55) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €32.28 ($37.98). 369,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 18.20. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €12.83 ($15.09) and a 52 week high of €35.08 ($41.27). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

