Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 49,929 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Sanmina by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter worth $4,548,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sanmina by 8.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter worth $305,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. Bank of America cut Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

