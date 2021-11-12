Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,858,376,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,962,600,000 after acquiring an additional 302,271 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $301.75 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $323.10. The firm has a market cap of $751.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.93.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

