Sawtooth Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,492 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU opened at $35.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.24. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

