Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $203.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $183.54 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $238.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

