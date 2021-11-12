Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.90.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.