ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Gap Up to $35.41

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.41, but opened at $36.58. ScanSource shares last traded at $35.77, with a volume of 138 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCSC shares. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.31 million, a P/E ratio of 88.53 and a beta of 1.53.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $100,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,554 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $282,821.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,861 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $1,375,261. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ScanSource by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

