Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $282.47

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.47 and traded as low as $268.16. Schindler shares last traded at $279.00, with a volume of 114 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Schindler to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.38.

Get Schindler alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.23.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.