Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

