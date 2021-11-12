Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $14.58.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 298,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $3,649,166.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chinh Chu purchased 28,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 98,582 shares of company stock worth $1,101,647 and have sold 1,332,137 shares worth $15,835,553. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

