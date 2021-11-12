Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 31,700 Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 308.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,155,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 232.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,560 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000. Finally, Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 7,977,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,070,000 after purchasing an additional 339,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

GOGL stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.60. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $12.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.74%. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 180.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

