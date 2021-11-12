Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) by 229.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,603 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $150,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $209,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $493,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OACB stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $11.62.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

