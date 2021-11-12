Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) by 229.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OACB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $2,727,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $1,679,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 15.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 929,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 127,701 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

OACB stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $11.62.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

