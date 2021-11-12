Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 600.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 47.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $3,207,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,874,558.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $29.19 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.97.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

