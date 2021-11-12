Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 308.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,155,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 232.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,560 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000. Finally, Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 7,977,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,070,000 after acquiring an additional 339,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

GOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.74%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.18%.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

