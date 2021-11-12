Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 145.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $1,472,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,158,583.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,119,267 shares of company stock valued at $75,546,514. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IBKR stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.41 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.