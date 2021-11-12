Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,253 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Zanite Acquisition worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $927,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTE opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

