Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

SCHA opened at $108.80 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $76.57 and a 1-year high of $110.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.47.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

