Science Group (LON:SAG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Science Group plc (LON:SAG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 455 ($5.94). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 455 ($5.94), with a volume of 2,173 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Science Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 461.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of £207.88 million and a PE ratio of 19.44.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

