Scotiabank Increases Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Price Target to C$10.50

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Dexterra Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS HZNOF opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

