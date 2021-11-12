Scotiabank Increases Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Price Target to C$18.50

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PVG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Pretium Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

PVG stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 649.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,032,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 894,500 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 220,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 504,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 813,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 269,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,864,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,122,000 after buying an additional 1,522,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

