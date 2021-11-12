SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

NASDAQ SCYX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. 139,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,839. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.81. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SCYNEXIS stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 639.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of SCYNEXIS worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SCYNEXIS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

