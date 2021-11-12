Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives $96.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.86.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

STX traded up $8.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.25. The company had a trading volume of 135,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.18. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $106.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $236,652.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,317. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 84.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 24.1% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 109,569 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,042,000 after buying an additional 21,274 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.7% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,263 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 13.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

