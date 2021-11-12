SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 43,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 292.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 49,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,526 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $64.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.35 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.89. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SEAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

