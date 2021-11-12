SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Position Reduced by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 97.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,937 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,675,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 548.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 77,447 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEIC opened at $64.29 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $64.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.71.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SEIC. Truist Securities started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

In other news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

