Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) vs. Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Critical Comparison

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.0% of Select Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Select Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Select Bancorp and Hancock Whitney’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Bancorp $69.33 million 4.69 $8.16 million $0.45 41.96 Hancock Whitney $1.38 billion 3.34 -$45.17 million $4.84 10.97

Select Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hancock Whitney. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Select Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Select Bancorp and Hancock Whitney, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Hancock Whitney 0 1 2 1 3.00

Hancock Whitney has a consensus price target of $51.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.56%. Given Hancock Whitney’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than Select Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Select Bancorp and Hancock Whitney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Bancorp 23.78% 8.50% 1.02% Hancock Whitney 31.60% 12.59% 1.27%

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Select Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of general commercial and retail financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans and other associated financial services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, NC.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.

