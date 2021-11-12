Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives $144.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Motco boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,306,000 after acquiring an additional 54,612 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 53.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 20.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,394,000 after acquiring an additional 65,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.10. The stock had a trading volume of 955,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,607. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.38%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

