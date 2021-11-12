Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $7.15. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 23,017 shares changing hands.
The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $695.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
