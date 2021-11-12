ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Sells $1,202,993.46 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $12.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $691.40. 991,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,777. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $659.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $581.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.31, a P/E/G ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.90.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

