SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

SFL has decreased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SFL has a dividend payout ratio of 73.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SFL to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

Get SFL alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.93. SFL has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.12.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SFL will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SFL stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of SFL worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.