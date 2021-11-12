SFL (NYSE:SFL) Rating Increased to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SFL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.88.

SFL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,286. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SFL will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. SFL’s payout ratio is -65.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SFL by 227.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

