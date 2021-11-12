Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Posts Earnings Results

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Shift4 Payments updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
FOUR stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $55.10 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 1.80.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.44.
About Shift4 Payments
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
