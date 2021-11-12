Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Posts Earnings Results

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Shift4 Payments updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

FOUR stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $55.10 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shift4 Payments stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,058 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Shift4 Payments worth $12,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

