ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) is AtonRa Partners’ 4th Largest Position

AtonRa Partners lowered its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. ShockWave Medical accounts for about 2.2% of AtonRa Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AtonRa Partners owned 0.09% of ShockWave Medical worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.86.

Shares of SWAV opened at $215.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.45.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $747,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,991.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total transaction of $549,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,660,834 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

