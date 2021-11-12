ShockWave Medical, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.70).

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The company’s revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.86.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $215.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.09 and a 200 day moving average of $191.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -140.58 and a beta of 1.25. ShockWave Medical has a one year low of $84.24 and a one year high of $249.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,453,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $747,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401,991.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.67, for a total transaction of $371,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,660,834 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

