Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAEYY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shop Apotheke Europe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $29.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

