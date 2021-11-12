SI-BONE, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SI-BONE in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Rescott now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.59). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

SIBN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of SIBN opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 7.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $47,267.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $140,846.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,010.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,300 shares of company stock worth $380,253. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

