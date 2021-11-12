SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Lowered to $36.00 at JMP Securities

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SIBN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $742.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $140,846.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,010.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $99,210.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,300 shares of company stock worth $380,253. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 343.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

