Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) dropped 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.35. Approximately 16,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,829,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

SBSW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. This is a boost from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth approximately $83,963,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at $22,706,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 21.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 771,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 46.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,421,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,883,000 after acquiring an additional 771,164 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.