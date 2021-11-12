Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMEGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

SMEGF opened at $28.17 on Thursday. Siemens Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

