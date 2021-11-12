Sientra, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sientra in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Sientra’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. Sientra has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 119.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

In other Sientra news, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,483 shares in the company, valued at $557,747.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 181.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 41.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 45,920.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

