Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.23, but opened at $22.23. Sight Sciences shares last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 947 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

In other news, Director Staffan Encrantz acquired 527,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,649,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

