Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $14.63 Per Share

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $14.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.59. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBNY. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $315.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.45 and a 200 day moving average of $261.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.94. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $97.75 and a 1-year high of $328.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,680 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 266,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,861,000 after purchasing an additional 57,620 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Signature Bank by 731.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $234,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

