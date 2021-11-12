Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Signify Health Inc. operates as a health care technology company. It offers healthcare platform with advanced analytics as well as technology. Signify Health Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Signify Health will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth about $6,584,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth about $7,713,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth about $4,920,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,463,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,343,000.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

