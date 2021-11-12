Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signify Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $40.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Signify Health stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SGFY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.11.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

