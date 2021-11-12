Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signify Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $40.79.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Signify Health stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Signify Health
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
